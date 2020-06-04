JCPenney announces stores in Lufkin, Palestine closing

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Retailer JCPenney has released a list of stores that will be closing across the nation.
Two East Texas JCPenney stores were named on the list to close.
The first store is the one located at the Lufkin Shopping Center located at 4600 S. Medford Dr. The other East Texas store designated to be closed is located at the Palestine Mall located at 1930 S. Loop 356 in Palestine.
The retail chain says 154 stores across the country will be closing in total.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.