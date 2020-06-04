Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another warm and humid day as temperatures will warm into the lower 90s for highs across the area. Adding our humidity into the equation will make the temps “feel” even warmer, so please stay hydrated and cool if you plan on spending any time outside today. Only a few isolated showers will be possible south of I-20 today, with the majority of East Texas remaining dry. This mostly dry and warm pattern will continue into the first half of the weekend, as afternoon temperatures slowly climb into the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase on Sunday with a few showers possible mainly in the afternoon. Rain chances jump up on Monday as Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to track just to the east of our area. This will lead to on and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday, with most of East Texas drying out by Tuesday. A cold front will move through East Texas on Wednesday and will help move some of this oppressive humidity out of the area for a few days. Skies remain dry as we advance into the middle part of the next workweek.