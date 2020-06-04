Veteran’s son gets surprise visit from hospice staff to honor father’s legacy

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - Almost a month after his father’s death, an East Texas man got a surprise visit from Hospice in the Pines Staff to honor his father’s legacy as a long-time veteran.
John Lee served in the United State Army and Navy reserve for many years.
“It makes me feel very proud of my dad. He’s served with VFW and always did a lot of things,” Craig Lee expressed.
Craig Lee took care of his dad in his last days with the help of Hospice in the Pines. Today, the staff surprised Lee with a pinning ceremony, a folded and framed American flag, and a signed letter from Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown.
“Two of our colleagues that are U.S. military service officers are here today. It was a little surprise, because I was very moved by everything you told me and the images that you shared with us. We definitely want to honor you and your family for that legacy,” Public Relations Project Liaison Jacob Thomas said.
“It makes me feel proud of my father for what he has done for the country and what Hospice in the Pines does for our veterans. They really came in and took good care of me and my dad, while we were going through this,” Lee explained
Thomas says Mr. John Lee opened up to family and staff about a few military stories before his passing. “This is in a way for us to say, it is his legacy that is living on through his son and through our appreciation,” Thomas added.
Lee says he could not be happier to receive this honor.
“Thankful, just to know that he life is not taken for granted and that he is remembered,” Lee said.
Hospice in the Pines did this to honor John Lee’s life as a veteran, as a part of their ‘We Honor Veterans’ program.
