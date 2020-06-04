WEBXTRA: Lufkin community gathers to remember Coach Jacoby Wheeler

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin community gathered on Thursday night to remember Jacoby Wheeler.
Better known as Coach Coby, Wheeler had been a coach at the Boys and Girls Club in Lufkin and Livingston for 18 years. He was also a coach with the Pineywoods Youth Football League.
Wheeler died this past weekend. He was only 43. Those that gathered for a candlelight vigil said Coby saw the kids at the club as his own and would give anything he could to help them succeed.
