After two weeks, the search continues for missing Carthage man

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - On Friday, the search continued for missing 79-year-old Joe Roy McMillian. He has been missing for two weeks now.
McMillian’s vehicle was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Livingston. Investigators believe his truck was seen driving southbound on Highway 59.
Family members, Michael and Morin McMillian, have been passing out flyers and driving along US-59 in hopes to locate him.
“Just to see if we find anything. And if we don't then, we will re-evaluate the map and highlight areas that we have not driven through. Basically, a process of elimination,” Granddaughter-in-law, Morin McMillian expressed.
Morin says getting the word out to the community is what is most important.
“Even here in the Livingston area, they are not really aware of him being missing,” McMillian added. “We've been trying to pass out flyers, but I know some businesses do not allow you to pass out flyers. So, I made a Facebook page to try to get the word out."
They say if anyone were to see Joe Roy McMillian, it would be noticeable.
“He walks with a slight limp. It is definitely slow and he kind of drags a little, due to his back issues. His frame is solid, but his mobility is slow,” Grandson, Michael McMillian explained.
Michael says the family needs help in searching near bodies of water and private properties in the Livingston area.
“That is really all we ask of the Livingston community at this time because it is really just a needle in a haystack at this point,” McMillian said.
The family is offering up to a $5,000 reward. The Panola County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with surveillance cameras pointed at highway 59 to check that video for signs of McMillian or his blue, single-cab 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Texas license plate DMK-2975.
