Boil water notice issued for southeast section of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for southeastern sections of the city of Nacogdoches.
According to the city, the notice is due to a main line break and reduced system pressure in the southeast section of Nacogdoches, From University Dr to East Loop 224, and from the South Loop 224 north to Park St.
The city said the boil advisory includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. However, all customers should follow these directions. Nevertheless, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
