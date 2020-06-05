Boil water notice issued for southeast section of Nacogdoches

The city said the boil advisory includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. However, all customers should follow these directions. Nevertheless, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.