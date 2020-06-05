Dave Campbell’s Shehan Jeyarajah discusses upcoming college football season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The College football season officially kicks off in 85 days an there is a lot of unknowns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
What is known that college programs in Texas have a lot to look forward to. The East Texas Sports team talked with Shehan Jeyarajah, writer for Dave Campbell’s Texas football. Jeyarajah wrote the cover story for the 2020 summer edition which features SMU quarterback Shane Buechele. Buchele was the first SMU player to be on the magazine’s cover since 1983.
The full interview can be watched here:
Jeyarajah can be followed at @ShehanJeyarajah on twitter. For more on the summer edition expected to hit store shelves in July, click here.
