East Texas Food Bank receives $1.89 million grant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded the East Texas Food Bank a $1.89 million grant. The program, Deep East Texas Food Security Initiative will launch on July 1.
The initiative will focus on partnering development, increased fresh produce distribution, and benefit application assistance. There is also a building purchase in the works. The building is to house the ‘Development of Deep East Texas Resource Center’ at 105 Lofton St. in Lufkin.
The grant funding from the Temple Foundation will help ETFB increase produce distribution over the next two years – providing funding for 600,000 pounds of fresh produce in fiscal year 2021 and 1.2 million pounds in fiscal year 2022.
The initiative will also expand ETFB’s Benefits Assistance Program in deep East Texas. ETFB partner agencies will help clients sign up for programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid and more.
The Deep East Texas Resource Center in Lufkin will include a Healthy Pantry Program, host nutrition education classes, serve as a fresh produce redistribution center, provide on-site benefits assistance and provide access to other services such as Texas Workforce Commission and WIC.
