First Alert: A hot and humid weekend with a slight chance of rain

We are likely to see some tropical rains, but nothing too heavy or excessive. Areas toward the Sabine National Forest and Toledo Bend country stand to see the highest amounts, which will be on the order of one-to-two inches. The Highway 59 corridor, including Lufkin and Nacogdoches, could receive anywhere from one-half inch to an inch of rain while residents west of Highway 59 may only get a quarter-of-an-inch. In other words, there will be sharp gradient in rainfall amounts as you go from east-to-west.