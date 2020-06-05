First Alert: A hot weekend ahead with a slight chance of rain

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weekend will be hot with a slight chance of coming across a shower or thunderstorm.
Saturday’s rain odds are at 30% as daytime highs top out in the middle 90′s.
Sunday’s rain odds are only 20% and will come late in the day as well. Any showers we see Sunday will be associated with the outer rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal as he sets his sights on the southern Louisiana coastline. Sunday will also feature increasing high clouds, which means a sunny start will end on a much cloudier note.
With Cristobal likely set to make landfall near New Orleans, he should remain well to our east as he tracks inland during the day on Monday. This means we will have very minimal impacts here in Deep East Texas.
We are likely to see some tropical rains, but nothing too heavy or excessive. Areas toward the Sabine National Forest and Toledo Bend country stand to see the highest amounts, which will be on the order of one-to-two inches. The Highway 59 corridor, including Lufkin and Nacogdoches, could receive anywhere from one-half inch to an inch of rain while residents west of Highway 59 may only get a quarter-of-an-inch. In other words, there will be sharp gradient in rainfall amounts as you go from east-to-west.
It should be noted that if Cristobal takes a jog to the west and were to shift closer to the Sabine River, then these rainfall amounts would be higher for us in Deep East Texas.
Behind a departing Cristobal, Tuesday will be a hot day as down-sloping winds will lead to lots of sunshine and daytime highs soaring into the upper 90’s.
A weak frontal boundary, though, will try to sneak in during the middle of next week, offering us a slight drop in the temperatures and humidity levels as skies remain partly cloudy and mainly dry to round out the week.
