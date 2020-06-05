Former SFA basketball coach being investigated for racial remarks

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Stephen F. Austin head coach and current Texas State head coach Danny Kaspar is being accused by a former player of making racial remarks on several occasions to players.
The Texas State Athletic Department released a statement on Friday saying an official Title IX investigation had been launched.
“I am aware of the allegations of former Texas State University men’s basketball players regarding racially biased comments attributed to men’s basketball head coach Danny Kaspar,” TXST Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “I personally find these allegations deeply troubling.”
Thursday night, Jaylen Sneed, a former Texas State player made the allegations on twitter which can be viewed below:
Kaspar was the head coach for the SFA Basketball program from 2000-2013. He brought home the school’s first NCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009. In 2018, Kaspar was inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame.
