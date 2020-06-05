Former SFA basketball players dispute claims of racist comments from coach Danny Kaspar

Joe Bright (SFA 2011-2013) “Idk if you [have] seen the news of one of your former players speaking about you. But I won’t stand by and let them try and tear you down Coach! I was one of the hardest you coach, and I never took nothing you did wrong! I told you the last time we talk thank you for helping me become a man! Because everything you taught me is helping me today! So, coach stay strong and if you need me call me!! Love you and the family!! You my coach I wrote that message this morning to coach giving him my support! I definitely understand the players because coach could be tough, but he was that way with all the guys! I had a moment when I wanted to leave SFA due to knee injuries over and over and ask coach could I leave to go back to Minnesota. And he said no! And at that moment I felt like every player mad, disappointed, felt like he was holding me back from my future! But Kasper sat down in his office and said Joe what about Claudia? Which is my mom who is sick! He said , she told me she wanted you to get a degree, matter fact be the first in the family and that what I’m going to make sure happen son! If you leave all the hard work, you did for your mom would have been wasted transferring to a school in Minnesota! And to this day I talk to Kasper and thank him for that and many more moments! Because at the time you really never understand but being older in the real world, he taught me a lot! I’m a teacher and basketball trainer who instill a lot of things Kasper taught me to this day! Again, I understand the players side, but I wouldn’t change a thing in my life Experience with my coach!”