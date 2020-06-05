Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a sunny and warm afternoon ahead! Temperatures are expected to warm to the low to mid 90s with a light breeze from the south. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with lots of sunshine and mid 90s. Sunday, a bit more cloud cover will start to move into our area and we could see a few spotty showers mainly down south late in the day. By Monday, will still start to see the effects of Tropical Depression Cristobal in the way of heavy rainfall from the outer bands of the storm. With the rain and the could cover temperatures will take a significant drop into the mid 80s. A few showers could carry over into the start of the day on Tuesday but by the afternoon we will see sunshine and warm to the mid 90s. A cold front will pass on Wednesday morning and will take away any left over cloud cover. Be prepared for plenty of sunshine and low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.