Jasper peaceful protest honored memory of George Floyd, James Bryd, Jr.

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday morning, a group of East Texans gathered in Jasper for a protest.
The peaceful protest began at 10 a.m. on Wheeler Street in the town. Organizers created the protest to honor the memory of George Floyd, who died in Minnesota recently during an incident with a police officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.
The protest also was in memory of James Byrd, Jr. who died in Jasper in 1998 when dragged behind a vehicle.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner attended the rally and will bring the story to you on East Texas News Weekend.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.