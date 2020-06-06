Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We saw clear and sunny skies for the majority of the day today with just a few clouds and showers late in the afternoon. Overnight lows will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with sunny skies, mid 90s, and a chance for rain late in the day. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon. Currently, models show the storm staying off to our east with the only impacts in East Texas being brief periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day on Monday. Mostly sunny skies return on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all be similar days with mostly sunny skies and low 90s expected.