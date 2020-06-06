Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day today. A bit of cloud cover will slowly spill in late in the day and could bring a stray shower or two. Temperatures will be hot, in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day, with sunny skies, mid 90s, and a chance for rain late in the day. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon. Currently, models show the storm staying off to our east with the only impacts in East Texas being brief periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day on Monday. Mostly sunny skies return on Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all be similar days with mostly sunny skies and low 90s expected.