Nacogdoches nurse adopts dog of a hospice patient

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With all the help and work that doctors and nurses have put in during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of celebrating those healthcare heroes.
This is the story of one Nacogdoches nurse who is helping a hospice patient, and not in the way you may expect.
Jackie Martin is witty, she believes in living life to the fullest, and has a strong love for her 13 year-old Collie, Skip.
“Skip was my companion and he was just, he’s just the light of my life and now that I’m not able to give him the life that he deserves, I had to find him a home,” Martin said. “So I can be comfortable knowing that he’s taken care of because it was very hard to not be able to take care of him.”
Martin also has cancer and is no longer able to properly care for him. Her nurse heard her plea and right away, the Affinity Hospice team got to work finding Skip his next home.
“Hospice is really not an end, it’s a beginning. It’s a beginning to be able to reach out to somebody, to help them find those avenues that they wouldn’t necessarily have, so this is one of those avenues,” said her nurse Vera Catron.
A Facebook post was created sharing a little bit of Jackie’s story and her need.
“This story has reached from New York to Dallas, to Texas A&M and we’re in Nacogdoches, Texas,” said Jennifer Gatlin, director of business development. “So if that doesn’t tell you anything about the gift of what we do and how we really go above and beyond for every single patient, their family, and including their dog.”
Dylon Cox is a Nacogdoches nurse who came across the post and said he instantly felt like Skip was meant for him.
“Then it also hurt me, hurt my heart that the patient was having to go through that,” COx said “I mean, she’s at end of life and that’s a hard time to be, I mean a hard thing to deal with anyway. And then having to give up her dog, I couldn’t imagine that at all.”
So Cox, his partner, and six other dogs added one more to their pack this weekend.
“He actually seemed like he was right at home. He was sniffing around, he was kind of marking some stuff. He took to the other dogs really well,” Cox said. “We did have a couple of snips with a couple of them. We have a little kiddie pool that he ran and he jumped in, so that was fun to see.”
Cox was able to meet Martin and Skip prior to the adoption. Martin said she could see it in his face and hear it in his voice that he was meant to be Skip’s next owner.
“There's always going to be somebody that’s going to love your baby, and you don’t think they will as much as you,” Martin said. “But there’s going to be somebody. There’s always somebody for somebody.”
Cox said that they have made arrangements to send Martin updates on Skip’s progress and how he’s adjusting to his new home.
