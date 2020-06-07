Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was another warm and dry first half of the day, but as we now move into the evening hours of our Sunday isolated showers will be possible mainly within our eastern counties as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal begin to creep into East Texas. These very spotty showers will continue to be possible throughout the evening and overnight hours before having slightly better chances of developing throughout the afternoon tomorrow as Cristobal steadily advances north through Louisiana and Arkansas. A few spotty showers will be possible Monday night but most of East Texas will begin to dry out. Temperatures tomorrow will start off in the muggy middle 70s before quickly warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will quickly jump back up into the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon before a cold front begins to sweep through East Texas during the late afternoon/early evening hours. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible along this front as it moves east-southeast through the area before clearing East Texas by early Wednesday morning. Don’t expect a huge cool down behind this front, but temperatures will dip down closer to seasonal norms for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies remain clear throughout the remainder of next week as higher pressure builds back over East Texas. Afternoon temperatures go from warm to hot by next weekend as they climb back into the middle 90s by next Saturday.