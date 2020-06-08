First Alert: Cranking up the heat on Tuesday before a cold front brings in lower humidity

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be a scorcher on Tuesday afternoon as we are forecasting highs to soar into the upper 90’s. When you factor in the humidity, our feels like temperatures will be in the 105-110-degree range, which makes it virtually unbearable to be outdoors.
Due to these high heat indices, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties that run from Noon through 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
By Tuesday night, a rare June cold front will move through our part of the state and will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These could be some late evening, early overnight storms due to the timing of the front.
Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with some very dry air and low humidity for the remainder of the week. This will lead to some cooler mornings with warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue sky. That dry air will make for some pleasant mornings and evenings later this week.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind this frontal passage, it looks to stay dry through next weekend and continue into early next week as well.
That means if you do not get in on any rain today or with the frontal passage Tuesday night, then it may be awhile before we get some cooling showers for quite some time. I have a feeling those sprinkler systems will be getting in a good workout down the road.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.