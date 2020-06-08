First Alert: Soaring temperatures will lead to a hot Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Based on our weather today, you probably would never know there was a tropical system lurking nearby given our partly sunny skies and very limited shower activity. Having said that, we will keep in a slight chance of rain early this evening as it is certainly plausible to see a few showers develop along the southern periphery of his circulation.
With Cristobal lifting through Missouri and shifting north on Tuesday, we will see our surface winds shift to the southwest. This wind flow is a downsloping, dry wind, which means it will be a scorcher on Tuesday afternoon as we are forecasting highs to soar into the upper 90’s.
This has prompted the issuance of a Heat Advisory for Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties on Tuesday.
Often times, the air on the back side of tropical systems can lead to some heat, and this system will follow suit, which means tomorrow will be our hottest day of 2020 so far.
By Tuesday night, a rare June cold front will move through our part of the state and will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These could be some late evening, early overnight storms due to the timing of the front.
Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with some very dry air and low humidity for the remainder of the week. This will lead to some cooler mornings with warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue sky. That dry air will make for some pleasant mornings and evenings later this week.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind this frontal passage, it looks to stay dry through next weekend and continue into early next week as well.
