Monday’s Weather: Off and on showers expected today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps in the low 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Tropical Depression Cristobal has moved into Louisiana and is dropping heavy rainfall and bringing damaging winds. It looks like the only effects we will see in East Texas will be off and on showers throughout the day today with partly to mostly cloud skies. Be aware that not everyone will see rain today. Temperatures will be hot, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will be warm, in the upper 70s. Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures close to 100 degrees. A cold front will pass through late Tuesday into Wednesday and we could see a few showers along with it. By Wednesday morning, all of the cloud cover will move out and dry sunny skies will be with us for the rest of the week. Temperatures over the weekend look to be heating up and we will see plenty of sunshine.