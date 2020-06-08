Nacogdoches Railroad Depot gets new, permanent exhibit

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new permanent exhibit is being installed at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot.
The city’s Historic Sites team has been working on the exhibit for two years. Today was the first of a three-day installation.
The exhibit is a team effort from Nacogdoches Historic Sites and Exhibit Concepts, a company out of Ohio. Historic Sites collects the information and writes up the history they want to share.
“We collect all of the photographs and send them digital copies of everything, and then send them a list of what all artifacts we would like to include,” said Jessica Sowell, the assistant historic sites manager. “And then from there they design everything and then actually build it, and when they come down here we put all of our pieces together.”
Today, the company brought in tools and began installing large standup panels with information.
“The panels have the history of the railroad from when it came through Nacogdoches in the late 1800s, early 1900s,” Sowell said. “How the railroad changed Nacogdoches, it has a lot of great photographs of really early Nac.”
The Railroad Depot has had many temporary exhibits, but this one will be permanent.
“The permanent exhibit was really something that would make this building a destination,” said Sowell. “So you can come here, you can learn, not only about some cool railroad facts but about people and industries that actually used this building.”
The last passenger train came through Nacogdoches in 1954, and Sowell said anyone after that may not know what it’s like to ride the train through their depot.
“Our exhibit is kind of split into two and really it flows through the history of when the train came through town, how it changed the economy, who traveled on the railroad, and kind of what railroad travel was like,” Sowell said.
The exhibit will be open to the public soon, they are still finalizing a date, but they recently opened their Sterne-Hoya House museum and library and the Durst-Taylor Historic House and Gardens.
