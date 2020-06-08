2020 Texas Blueberry Festival canceled

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce:
The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Texas Blueberry Festival will be cancelled for 2020. “The members of the Chamber Executive Committee felt strongly that there are too may concerns to reschedule the event for later in 2020,” said Chamber Chair of the Board, Claire Robbins. “Just a few of these concerns include the uncertain health environment, logistical concerns and the ability to mobilize our volunteer force safely. The Chamber does not want to risk the health of our employees, visitors and volunteers.”
Grace Handler, Chair of the Texas Blueberry Festival, said “I know that many people are disappointed in this cancellation including me. We gave strong consideration to our options but sadly came to the conclusion that it would be difficult to recreate this festival in this uncertain health and economic environment. We look forward to a bigger and better Texas Blueberry Festival in 2021 when things hopefully return to normal. Although the festival is canceled for 2020, the Blueberry Color Splash coloring event will continue through June. We appreciate Neal Slaten at Tipton Ford for leading the creation of the event and The Daily Sentinel for partnering in the contest component of the color splash. Let’s all look for more opportunities to celebrate blueberries in Nacogdoches through our local businesses that will be running promotions, sales and in-store events, all with blueberry-sweet themes.”
The Texas Blueberry Festival attracts over 20,000 people annually and features scores of entertainment, food and retail options. It is one of the largest festivals in East Texas and provides Nacogdoches County with a great economic boost.
“We wish to thank our presenting sponsor, Tipton Ford, for their continued support for this important event,” said C. Wayne Mitchell, President & CEO of the Chamber. “Tipton Ford, along with dozens of other sponsors help to make this event possible. We promise that we will be back next year with a spectacular event!”
For more information, please contact the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce at 936-560-5533.
