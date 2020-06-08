2020 Texas Blueberry Festival canceled

Grace Handler, Chair of the Texas Blueberry Festival, said “I know that many people are disappointed in this cancellation including me. We gave strong consideration to our options but sadly came to the conclusion that it would be difficult to recreate this festival in this uncertain health and economic environment. We look forward to a bigger and better Texas Blueberry Festival in 2021 when things hopefully return to normal. Although the festival is canceled for 2020, the Blueberry Color Splash coloring event will continue through June. We appreciate Neal Slaten at Tipton Ford for leading the creation of the event and The Daily Sentinel for partnering in the contest component of the color splash. Let’s all look for more opportunities to celebrate blueberries in Nacogdoches through our local businesses that will be running promotions, sales and in-store events, all with blueberry-sweet themes.”