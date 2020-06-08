UIL set to honor LaPoynor Martin’s Mill, Shelbyville boys basketball teams

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The LaPoynor, Martin’s Mill and Shelbyville boys basketball teams will all be honored this week for their seasons that ended at the state tournament due to COVID-19.
UIL announced they will be holding virtual award ceremonies for each team. The UIL originally postponed the tournament after the 1A and 3A semifinals. The event would eventually be canceld.
Below is the schedule for when teams will be honored. The ceremonies can be viewed live on the UIL Youtube channel.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.