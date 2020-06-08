WEBXTRA: Some Nacogdoches County United Way agencies receiving extra funding due to pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County United Way is one of many UW agencies around the nation held with the responsibility of allocating FEMA monies to non-profit agencies hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must be used specifically by agencies that can provide emergency food and shelter. In Nacogdoches County, five agencies, including Project Helping Other People Eat, is receiving extra monies to handle a 245% increase over last year in its service numbers. Nacogdoches United Way Vice-President Caroline Garner explains how the process works to Donna McCollum
