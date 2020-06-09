Angelina County commissioners approve 7-year loan for road improvements

They have been working for several months with Ben Rosenberg at US Capital Advisors, managing director, on financing options for the road project. They selected a tax note that can be financed for seven years. Rosenberg solicited bids from about 100 different bankers across the state. Rosenberg said they got bids from six different banks and ultimately approved the order to award the sale to the Independent Bankers bank, or TIB, at a 1.39 percent interest rate for seven years.