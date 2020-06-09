Bicyclist killed in crash in Buna

BUNA, Texas (KTRE) - One person was killed after being struck by a RV in Buna Tuesday.
According to DPS, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 96 and Business 96 in Buna. The crash occurred in Jasper County and involved a bicyclist.
The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2000 Motorhome RV was traveling southbound on US 96. A bicyclist was traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder of US 96. For an unknown reason, the bicyclist rode into the path of the motorhome and was stuck by the RV.
DPS said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old male from Buna, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland at the scene. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the RV, a 69-year-old male from Bronson, was not injured.
DPS said this remains an ongoing investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factor that contributed to this fatal crash.
