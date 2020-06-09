First Alert: An overnight cold front will bring in a few storms, curtail the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been the hottest day of the year so far for us in East Texas.
There is good news in that this unseasonably hot weather will be short-lived since we have cooler and better days ahead.
A rare, June cold front will move through our part of the state tonight and will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will initiate sometime around ten o’clock tonight and will push east-southeast along with the frontal passage.
Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with some very dry air and low humidity for the remainder of the week. This will lead to some cooler mornings with warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue sky. That dry air will make for some pleasant mornings and evenings later this week as you get that walk in around the neighborhood.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind this frontal passage, it looks to stay dry through next weekend and continue into early next week as well.
That means if you do not get in on any rain with tonight’s frontal passage, then it may be awhile before we get some cooling showers for quite some time. I have a feeling those sprinkler systems will be getting in a good workout down the road.
