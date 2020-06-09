First Alert: Some overnight storms will give way to a cooler, less humid Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching cold front will spark a few scattered, heavy thunderstorms as we head through the overnight hours.
Therefore, do not be surprised if you are awakened by some rumbles of thunder, lightning, and brief, heavy downpours.
Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with some very dry air and low humidity for the remainder of the week. This will lead to some cooler mornings with warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue sky. That dry air will make for some pleasant mornings and evenings later this week as you get that walk in around the neighborhood.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape behind this frontal passage, it looks to stay dry through next weekend and continue into early next week as well.
That means if you do not get in on any rain with tonight’s frontal passage, then it may be awhile before we get some cooling showers back in the Piney Woods. I have a feeling those sprinkler systems will be getting in a good workout down the road.
Daytime highs will eventually climb back into the middle 90’s by this weekend and early next week, but hey, at least it will be a dry heat.
