Nacogdoches Medical Center provides COVID-19 latest

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The medical risks of coronavirus continue. Its impact on the local level was given by Nacogdoches Medical Center administrators Tuesday at the Nacogdoches Community Stakeholder’s weekly COVID-19 teleconference. The chamber sponsored event allowed health providers at Medical Center to share what may help the community at large.
Nacogdoches Medical Center enters its fourth month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CEO Jeff Patterson reports the virus is under control but qualifies the statement.
“We have seen a flattening of the curve, however, we remain very ready for a second wave if that were to come."
At COVID-19′s peak, about 30 patients at a time were treated on a converted COVID unit of Medical Center’s second floor. The wing may actually be empty in the coming days.
“We've seen tremendous declines in our overall hospitalizations for coronavirus patients over the last three weeks and we're very hopeful that will continue," said the health care provider.
Patterson has learned as COVID numbers fluctuate, so does consumer confidence. Preventive hygiene measures can influence COVID numbers. Reassurance can influence community confidence.
“I will tell you for restaurants, I will tell you for retail, I will tell you for hotel, I will tell you for medical, it's all about how you help them understand that you are safe and you are clean and they will not be subjected to coronavirus by coming to your place of business," said Patterson.
Strategist for Medical Center, Ian Gibson expects consumer pessimism to drop along with the number of COVID cases.
"Maybe we see positive notes in our health data translate to people's sentiment about the economy," concluded Gibson after sharing a number of surveys from different sources with listeners.
The virus requires flexibility. All health providers to a community can do is hold onto the last positive development.
“It seems though, we maybe, have seen the worse of this, at this point,” is Gibson’s reminder.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.