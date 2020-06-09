Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is warm and humid heading into your Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to make it into the upper 90s today with heat index values in the low triple digits. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Deep East Texas, so be sure you are staying hydrated! During the day we will see lots of sunshine, but clouds and showers will move in late as a cold front passes through our area. Most of the rain we will see will fall late in the day and during the overnight hours. By Wednesday morning, skies will be clear and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies and low 90s will stick around for the rest of the work week. Saturday and Sunday, humidity will start to creep back into our area as temps warm into the mid 90s. Lots of sunshine will carry over into the start of next week.