Amarillo man accused of participating in online child porn rings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man faces federal charges after court documents say he is accused of participating in child pornography rings.
In January, court documents say Michael Dewayne Alfred used a website and posted links to a known child pornography group, which contained numerous videos of child porn.
The FBI then sent a subpoena to the website requesting the subscriber data for the account, and the FBI obtained the IP address used to login to the account.
In April, an FBI Special Agent used a software program to record online activity, chats and images within the website in order to identify individuals who were involved with the sexual exploitation of children.
The agent came across another profile that was a member of numerous known child porn groups. Court documents say the user posted a link to the group containing hundreds of videos of child sex crimes.
When the FBI obtained the IP address for this user, court documents show the user was logging in from the same address as Alfred.
On June 4, authorities interviewed Alfred at his home where he admitted to using the website for the purpose of viewing and uploading images of child porn. He stated there are images of child porn on his phone.
He faces charges of possession of child pornography.
