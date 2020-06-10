Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy missing from Mathis

MATHIS, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy missing from Mathis, TX.
According to DPS, Enrique Lou Hernandez was last seen in the 300 block of W. Fulton St. in Mathis on May 13.
Police are searching for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, who is a suspect in Hernandez’ disappearance. DPS identified a red 2002 Dodge Neon with license plate number LDR8421 as a suspect vehicle.
If you have any information on this, please call 361-547-2113 to report information to the Mathis Police Department.
