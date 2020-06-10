Counterfeit money, ink, printers discovered at home in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s deputies found counterfeit U.S. bills along with ink cartridges, printers and a firearm at a home on Ramada Trail Friday.
On June 5, the deputies obtained and executed a search warrant for a home located on Ramada Trail.
According to the PCSO, deputies discovered a firearm, several printers believed to be used for criminal activity, counterfeit U.S. bills, ink cartridges and pages of bills that had not been trimmed.
They also recovered a camper trailer believed to be stolen, along with an ATV believed to be stolen.
The suspect was not present at the time of the search warrant.
PCSO contacted the Secret Service for assistance with the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.