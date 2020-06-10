East Texas schools set to receive PPE items from Texas Education Agency

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KLTV) - In collaboration with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s strike force and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Education Agency will distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Texas school systems reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
According to the TEA, 50,000,000 disposable masks have been ordered for students and staff, along with 40,000 thermometers and 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Officials also have ordered 10,000,000 gloves for school staff members.
The agency also is working to order reusable masks, face shields and desk dividers. PPE allotments were determined using on-campus students and staff counts from the 2019-20 school year. The PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August, according to the TEA.
Below are some of the allotments for East Texas schools:
- Longview ISD will receive 77,464 disposable masks, 34,348 gloves, 61 thermometers and 797 gallons of sanitizer
- Tyler ISD will receive 164,448 masks, 71,176 gloves, 135 thermometers and 1,691 gallons sanitizer
- Lufkin ISD will receive 72,608 masks, 37,417 gloves, 59 thermometers, and 747 gallons of sanitizer
- Nacogdoches ISD will receive 57,096 masks, 28,644 gloves, 46 thermometers, 587 gallons of hand sanitizer
- Henderson ISD will receive 30,976 masks, 14,074 gloves, 25 thermometers, and 318 gallons of hand sanitizer
- Lindale ISD will receive 38,800 masks, 19,003 gloves, 31 thermometers, and 399 gallons of sanitizer
- Carthage ISD will receive gets 24,112 masks, 9,672 gloves, 19 thermometers, and 248 gallons of sanitizer
- Mineola ISD will receive gets 15,032 masks, 7,223 gloves, 12 thermometers, and 154 gallons of sanitizer
- Pittsburg ISD will receive gets 22,656 masks, 12,121 gloves, 18 thermometers, 233 gallons of sanitizer
- Kilgore ISD will receive 36,664 masks, 16,120 gloves, 30 thermometers, and 377 gallons of sanitizer
- Pine Tree ISD will receive 41,488 masks, 19,065 gloves, 34 thermometers, and 426 gallons of sanitizer
- Jacksonville ISD will receive 45,984 masks, 23,870 gloves, 37 thermometers, and 473 gallons of sanitizer
- Hallsville ISD will receive 96,944 masks, 20,336 gloves, 79 thermometers, and 997 gallons of sanitizer
- Whitehouse ISD will receive 44,304 masks, 18,662 gloves, 36 thermometers, and 455 gallons of sanitizer
- Bullard ISD will receive 24,152 masks, 10,943 gloves, 19 thermometers, and 248 gallons of sanitizer
- Chapel Hill ISD will receive 32,216 masks, 15,469 gloves, 26 thermometers, and 331 gallons of sanitizer
- Huntington ISD will receive 14,896 masks, 7,812 gloves, 12 thermometers, and 153 gallons of sanitizer
- Diboll ISD will receive 16,688 masks, 8,773 gloves, 13 thermometers, and 171 gallons of sanitizer
- Alto ISD will receive 5,832 masks, 3,038 gloves, 4 thermometers, and 60 gallons of sanitizer
- Rusk ISD will receive 18,696 masks, 9,331 gloves, 15 thermometers, and 192 gallons of sanitizer
- Gladewater ISD will receive 17,072 masks, 9,269 gloves, 14 thermometers, and 175 gallons of sanitizer
- Sabine ISD will receive 13,640 masks, 5,158 gloves, 11 thermometers, and 140 gallons of sanitizer
- Spring Hill ISD will receive 18,608 masks, 7,812 gloves, 15 thermometers, and 191 gallons of sanitizer
- White Oak ISD will receive 13,616 masks, 6,231 gloves, 11 thermometers, and 140 gallons of sanitizer
- Marshall ISD will receive 48,369 masks, 22,010 gloves, 39 thermometers, and 497 gallons of hand sanitizer
- Tatum ISD will receive 13,608 masks, 6,231 gloves, 11 thermometers, and 140 gallons of hand sanitizer
- Troup ISD will receive 9,960 masks, 4,836 gloves, 8 thermometers, and 102 gallons of sanitizer
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches is also set to receive 2,288 disposable masks, 992 gloves, 1 thermometer, and 23 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Districts maintain the discretion and responsibility for distributing the PPE, according to the TEA.
