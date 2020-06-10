First Alert: Clear skies and low humidity days on the menu for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Dry air will combine with clear skies and light winds to lead to a cool, crisp night throughout the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the lower 60’s.
Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and low humidity with afternoon highs climbing to near 90.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, our weather will be relatively unchanged from day-to-day as we progress through the weekend and into early next week. This means we will have cooler than normal mornings with daytime highs running right about average under lots of blue sky and plenty of sunshine.
Eventually, our humidity and moisture levels will be on the rise, but it will be a gradual process.
As we transition into the middle part of next week, temperatures and humidity levels will be high enough that we might be able to introduce a 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers coming in along the sea breeze front. Otherwise, it will feel muggy and very much like summer again with morning lows in the 70’s and daytime highs topping out in the middle 90’s.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.