Huntington receives an added sheriff deputy

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington to Zavalla area gained one more sheriff deputy to help patrol the south end of Angelina County.
Today, Sheriff Greg Sanches, joined by county judge Don Lymbery, and others held a ceremony to make the announcement and let residents meet Josh Denman.
By doing this Sanches said it helps north end deputes not have to come all the way to the south end of town. With summertime and the lake getting busier it will be helpful to the other deputy to have the added enforcement.
“One thing is, it gives more coverage. But another thing is, this end down here, you got the lake,” Sanches said. “And so you have a lot of activity especially during the summer. But, you know, not only the summer, but kind of the fall and spring too. So it’s a lot of activity down here when it comes to the lake.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.