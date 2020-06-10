Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing from Polk County traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a motorcycle was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop in Polk County.
According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Precinct 1 Constable, Deputy Davalos of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to stop a motorcycle on Hwy 146, South of Livingston for failing to yield right-of-way.
The post said the motorcycle did not stop and a pursuit initiated. The motorcycle traveled at speeds over one hundred miles an hour. The pursuit continued to the Goodrich area where Polk County Precinct 1 Constable Sergeant Rosario assisted in pursuit.The motorcycle traveled north in the southbound Lane of US 59 where he lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway.
The post said Deputy Davalos and Constable Pct 1 Sergeant Rosario successfully pinned the motorcycle into a fenced in area. The operator lost control, overturning motorcycle.
The operator, identified as Darren Sander of Livingston, was wanted for local warrants and was arrested. Sanders was also charged with operating a stolen motorcycle, fleeing from a police officer & possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.