TAPPS schools begin summer workouts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Private school athletes across the state of Texas returned to their campuses for the first time in months to begin summer strength and conditioning.
Spring high school athletics was sent to the showers all around the country in mid-March as the nation looked to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now schools are looking to get their student-athletes back into shape as they anticipate and wait for fall sports.
Last month the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced schools could start on June 1 with summer workouts. Before starting each school in the association had to produce their own “return to play proposal” that would show how their program could social distance the best way based on their individual needs.
"The kids are eager to be here/, Bishop T.K. Gorman basketball coach Kevin Murray said. “They miss that routine. We all miss that routine. We are eager to get back in the gym. Everyone is happy and enjoying having a good time and they are eager to get back to work. They have been off for such a long period. We just can’t jump back into what we were doing at the end of the season. We build their fundamentals first and their conditioning. That is our main focus this week.”
The UIL is set to let their schools go back to summer workouts on June 8.
