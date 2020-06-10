Task force examines how to safely welcome students, staff back to SFA for fall semester

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A task force will examine the safest method in which to welcome back students, faculty, and staff to Stephen F. Austin State University in the fall.
Open SFA is an initiative to have the campus ready for August 24, the first day of the fall semester. The decision to open came months ago, but how to go about it is still in the development phase.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum speaks with Dr. Steve Westbrook, the chair of an 8-team Open SFA task force.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.