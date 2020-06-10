Task force examines logistics, safety for returning SFA students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The decision was made a couple of months ago by Stephen F. Austin State University to open up in the fall.
Administrators just didn't know how to go about it.
An Open SFA Task Force composed of eight teams is in the midst of developing a plan.
The certainty today about an Open SFA plan is flexibility, according to Dr. Steve Westbrook, the chair of the Open SFA Task Force.
“You may have heard the term that we’ve begun to use lately, ‘Lumberjack Flex’ because we’re looking at the flexibility that we can provide to our students,” Westbrook said.
Oran Thompson, works in Classroom Support for SFA’S Informational Technology. He knows flexibility entails equipping more rooms with Zoom technology.
"With a press of a button we can turn all of this on and off,” Oran demonstrated on a Zoom setup.
Aside from face-to-face instruction, online and livestream classes will be offered.
“We will be upgrading 80 classrooms to be able to zoom to students off-campus,” Thompson said.
That’s five times more zoom rooms than what SFA has now.
Classroom occupancy will drop substantially to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Hybrid instruction is yet another option, Westbrook explained.
“Where half of the students in that class would take their face-to-face portion part of the week and then take it remotely the last half of the week while the remainder of the class continues face-to-face.," Westbrook said.
And the last option is “Hyflex," in which the student decides how to receive instruction.
“The goal is to provide the student the type of experience that they seek and are comfortable with," Westbrook said.
As the university reopens, public safety will remain a priority.
“We will also have enhanced cleaning of particularly high touch areas across campus,” Westbrook said. “We are recommending and encouraging the use of face coverings whenever you are not able to feasibly physical distance, or you are in public spaces."
The rules apply to all campus visitors. Classes begin Aug. 24.
