Three East Texas schools land on 3A DII preseason poll

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas football teams once again look to be the best in 3A DII. Dave Campbell's Texas Football released their 3A DII preseason poll Wednesday afternoon and Daingerfield, Paul Pewitt, and Newton all found their way onto the poll.
The Daingerfield Tigers entered the poll in the No.3 spot. The Tigers went 11-3 last season, losing to rival Paul Pewitt in the Region III final 45-42.
Paul Pewitt finished 14-2 last season with the year ending to Gunter in the state title game. The Brahmas will begin this season in the No. 4 spot of 3A DII.
The last team in the 3A DII poll from East Texas is Newton which will start the year at No.5. Following two straight state titles, the Eagles took a minor step back, finishing 11-2. Their season ended with a 4-point loss to Daingerfield in the third round of the playoffs.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football will once again provide the official AP rankings for Texas high school football.
