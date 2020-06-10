WATCH: Lufkin police help Gun Barrel City family after truck catches on fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Police and some Good Samaritans helped get several people and a dog to safety after a truck caught fire last week in Lufkin.
According to Lufkin police, around 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, they received a call from a concerned motorist who saw flames coming from underneath a Dodge truck pulling an ATV and trailer southbound on Loop 287.
Officers began looking for the vehicle and came upon it near the U.S. 59 north exit to Nacogdoches. Dave Kiker, the truck’s owner, had pulled to the side of the road and with the help of Good Samaritans, managed to get his granddaughter Adisynn, wife Leslie, and poodle Gracie to safety before flames overtook the cab. The Good Samaritans and Sgt. Dale Dodd then helped Kiker get his ATV and trailer away from burning truck.
Lufkin Fire arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Police said Kiker and his family, who are from Gun Barrel City, were on their way to their deer lease in Jasper when the incident occurred. Kiker said he is thankful to the Good Samaritans who stopped to help him and his family.
Kiker said he believes the fire was caused by a faulty fuel pump.
