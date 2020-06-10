WATCH: Lufkin police help Gun Barrel City family after truck catches on fire

Officers began looking for the vehicle and came upon it near the U.S. 59 north exit to Nacogdoches. Dave Kiker, the truck’s owner, had pulled to the side of the road and with the help of Good Samaritans, managed to get his granddaughter Adisynn, wife Leslie, and poodle Gracie to safety before flames overtook the cab. The Good Samaritans and Sgt. Dale Dodd then helped Kiker get his ATV and trailer away from burning truck.