WEBXTRA: Diboll blueberry farm donates crop after blueberry festival was canceled due to COVID-19

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A blueberry farm in Diboll has a lot of berries on hand since the Texas Blueberry Festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, members of the First Baptist Church of Lufkin were at the Wood Blueberry Farm where they helped pick, sort and package blueberries to be donated to the food pantry at the Christian Information and Service Center.
Earlier this week, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce announced the cancelation of the Texas Blueberry Festival, citing concerns about the “uncertain health environment” and the ability to safety mobilize volunteers.
The Texas Blueberry Festival is one of the largest festivals in East Texas, attracting more than 20,000 people each year.
