Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny skies are expected today with breezy winds from the northwest. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 80s and humidity will be low. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with upper 80s and lots of sunshine. On Friday, temperatures will warm back up to the low 90s. For your weekend, expect blue skies and low to mid 90s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the start of the next work week with clear skies sticking around.