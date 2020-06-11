Emergency management planners discuss challenges for natural disaster shelters during COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and beginning in June, the hurricane season; emergency management planners in Nacogdoches County are working to develop the ‘what if’ plans to handle all three.
When it comes to sheltering during a pandemic it means occupancy rates are reduced dramatically. On top of that, there are fewer volunteers not feeling safe to handle the job of sheltering.
A large family life center at First United Methodist Church Nacogdoches doubles as a basketball court for youth. During a natural disaster, it has sheltered over a hundred evacuees at a time. It will be different this year should the space be needed, according to Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, Scott Brawley.
“It won't be nearly as many as it traditionally is."
Brawley is telling shelter managers that CDC guidelines require shelter occupancy to be cut by about a third.
“In a shelter like this, we make sure everybody has 110 square ft. per person,” said Brawley.
At this designated shelter, that's enough space for about 50 people.
While at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center, a point to point shelter serving Jasper and Newton counties, the occupancy is reduced substantially.
“The occupancy is normally about 300,” said Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell. “But with the guidelines for COVID, at this point, the occupancy is down to right at 120.”
Emergency planners are checking with shelter partners, but the list of places and volunteers is getting shorter.
"They (faith-based partners) don't want to take a chance of people coming in a church and infecting their congregation and I totally understand that," said Brawley.
Screening, hygiene stations, and protective gear will be utilized at shelters.
The limitations have the state considering non-traditional settings for shelters, according to Michael Self, the emergency manager for the City of Nacogdoches.
"The state is looking at like church camps and places like that has more individual dormitories where you have more separation from individuals. Begin utilizing them more."
Emergency planners say all the challenges place an increased responsibility on individuals and families to help one another. Texans are encouraged to prepare now.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.