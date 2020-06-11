First Alert: Dry air will lead to another cool, crisp night in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a fabulous, summer day in East Texas thanks in large part to the unusual dry air and low humidity.
This dry air will combine with clear skies and light winds to lead to another cool, crisp night throughout the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.
Friday will feature lots of sunshine and low humidity with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 90’s. As the saying goes, ‘it will be a dry heat.’
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, our weather will be relatively unchanged from day-to-day as we progress through the weekend and into next week.
Look for our daytime highs to climb back into the middle 90’s by this weekend and stay there through next week. Thankfully, the humidity levels will not be too high, which means there will not be much of a heat index to speak of, which is good news.
With our surface winds generally remaining out of the northeast, our humidity levels will be held in check as it will keep the deeper moisture well out into the Gulf of Mexico for days to come.
Since we will be going through a dry stretch of weather, I have a feeling those sprinkler systems may be getting in a few workouts within the next week.
