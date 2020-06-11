Jefferson Davis monument torn down by protesters in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Almost 113 years to the day, the Jefferson Davis statue is no longer towering over Richmond. It went up on June 3, 1907, and came down on June 10, 2020.
The monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down by protesters Wednesday night - the third monument in the city to be toppled this week.
The Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and a Confederate general statue in Monroe Park were also torn down this week. The Christoper Columbus statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire before being tossed in the lake.
On Wednesday, a large crowd gathered around and sang as crews removed the statue from the road and drove away. Richmond police had been at the scene since it came down around 11 p.m. but have now cleared the area.
Here are more photos of the Jefferson Davis statue pulled down:
