Lufkin, Diboll golfers win PGA Junior event at Crown Colony

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The golf shot of the day on Thursday belonged to Michael Rasmussen at the North Texas Junior PGA golf event at Lufkin’s Crown Colony Country Club.
Rasmussen was going in blind to the hole on the par 4 No.5. after his second shot landed in a difficult bunker in front of the hole. His third shot was perfect out of the pit and right in the cup for birdie. Rasmussen would shoot a +9, 81 on the day finishing third in the event.
Rasmussen’s high school teammate Wil Stafford would win the event with a +3 on the day.
Below are all the results for the event.
Medalist event
Boys 15-18
1 Wil Stafford 2023, Lufkin, TX +3 - 75
2 Jacob Feliciano 2022, Tyler, TX +4 - 76
T3 Michael Rasmussen 2023, Lufkin, TX+ 9 - 81
T3 Tristan Nutt 2021, Carthage, TX, +9 - 81
T5 Luke Emerson 2022, Lindale, TX +11 - 83
T5 Ethan Wolfe 2022, Carthage, TX +11 - 83
7 Sam Chesnut 2022, Tyler, TX +17 - 89
8 Davis Ethridge 2024, Whitehouse, TX +44 - 116
9 Rohan Sohini 2022, Lufkin, TX +52 - 124
Boys 13-14
1 Jett Stephenson 2024, Mc Caskill, AR +17 - 89
2 Charlie Barber 2024, Carthage, TX +46 - 118
Girls 11-12
1 Gracie Goodwin 2027, Bossier City, LA +40 - 112
Girls 13-14
1 Aishwarya Sharma 2024, Frisco, TX +25 - 97
2 Katelyn Henslee 2025, Rusk, TX+28 - 100
Prep Event
Boys 11-12
1 Hunter Houl 2026, Diboll, TX +3 - 39
2 Logan Houl 2027, Diboll, TX +6 - 42
3 Jacob Urueta 2027, Lufkin, TX +10 - 46
4 Paxton Cook 2027, Lufkin, TX +22 - 58
Boys 7-8
1 Parker Day 2030, Lufkin, TX +21 - 57
2 Rob Davis 2029, Lufkin, TX +30 - 66
Boys 9-10
1 Miller Todd 2029, Lufkin, TX +8 - 44
2 Tucker Garwood 2028, Longview, TX +12 - 48
3 Andrew Bird 2028, Nacogdoches, TX +13 - 49
4 Aadi Sharma 2027, Frisco, TX +18 - 54
5 Jacob Robertson 2029, Lufkin, TX +41 - 77
Girls 11-12
T1 Delaney Neal 2026, Lufkin, TX +24 - 60
T1 Taylor Day 2027, Lufkin, TX +24 - 60
