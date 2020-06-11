Medical experts rank 36 activities by COVID-19 risk level

Medical experts rank 36 activities by COVID-19 risk level
In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. About half of all working Americans say they or a member of their household have lost some kind of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, with low-income Americans and those without college degrees especially likely to have lost a job. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Source: AP Photo/John Locher/AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 11, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 11:51 AM

(KLTV) - As state leaders across the country ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are returning to some sense of normalcy while observing CDC guidelines in practice by most cities.

MLive, a media company in Michigan, spoke with four state public health experts about the risk that various popular or everyday activities have on the transmission of COVID-19.

According to the article, the doctors pointed to five factors when considering how risky a given activity might be: Whether it’s inside or outside; proximity to others; exposure time; the likelihood of compliance; and personal risk level.

Activities that prevent social distancing – like playing basketball or packing in at a music concert – are also riskier. The experts also point to exposure time as a factor. Walking by a person on a trail is less likely to spread the virus, compared to sitting in an enclosed space with somebody for hours.
From hair salons to gyms, experts rank 36 activities by coronavirus risk level: MLive

The list, below, assigns a score for activities from 1 to 10, with a 10 being the riskiest and a 1 being the least risky. The score is an average of scores given by the health experts, rounded to the nearest whole number.

Risk level: 9

  • Bars
  • Large music concerts
  • Sports stadiums
  • Gyms

Risk level: 8

  • Amusement parks
  • Churches
  • Buffets

Risk level: 7

  • Basketball
  • Public pools
  • Schools

Risk level: 6

  • Casinos
  • Restaurants, indoor seating
  • Playgrounds
  • Hair salons, barbershops
  • Pontoon boat rides
  • Movie theaters

Risk level: 5

  • Dinner parties at a house
  • Airplanes
  • Backyard barbecues
  • Malls
  • Beaches
  • Bowling

Risk level: 4

  • Dentist’s offices
  • Walking in a busy downtown
  • Offices
  • Doctor’s office waiting rooms
  • Eating outside at a restaurant

Risk level: 3

  • Getting groceries
  • Camping
  • Hotels
  • Golfing
  • Libraries and museums

Risk level: 2

  • Going for a walk, run, or bike ride with others
  • Getting fuel

Risk level: 1

  • Getting takeout from a restaurant
  • Playing tennis

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. The next phase of Phase III will begin Friday, June 12.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces third phase of plan to reopen Texas

“From hair salons to gyms, experts rank 36 activities by coronavirus risk level” was first published at https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/06/from-hair-salons-to-gyms-experts-rank-36-activities-by-coronavirus-risk-level.html by MLive.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via MLive. All rights reserved.