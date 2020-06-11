Medical experts rank 36 activities by COVID-19 risk level

(KLTV) - As state leaders across the country ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are returning to some sense of normalcy while observing CDC guidelines in practice by most cities.
MLive, a media company in Michigan, spoke with four state public health experts about the risk that various popular or everyday activities have on the transmission of COVID-19.
According to the article, the doctors pointed to five factors when considering how risky a given activity might be: Whether it’s inside or outside; proximity to others; exposure time; the likelihood of compliance; and personal risk level.
The list, below, assigns a score for activities from 1 to 10, with a 10 being the riskiest and a 1 being the least risky. The score is an average of scores given by the health experts, rounded to the nearest whole number.
Risk level: 9
- Bars
- Large music concerts
- Sports stadiums
- Gyms
Risk level: 8
- Amusement parks
- Churches
- Buffets
Risk level: 7
- Basketball
- Public pools
- Schools
Risk level: 6
- Casinos
- Restaurants, indoor seating
- Playgrounds
- Hair salons, barbershops
- Pontoon boat rides
- Movie theaters
Risk level: 5
- Dinner parties at a house
- Airplanes
- Backyard barbecues
- Malls
- Beaches
- Bowling
Risk level: 4
- Dentist’s offices
- Walking in a busy downtown
- Offices
- Doctor’s office waiting rooms
- Eating outside at a restaurant
Risk level: 3
- Getting groceries
- Camping
- Hotels
- Golfing
- Libraries and museums
Risk level: 2
- Going for a walk, run, or bike ride with others
- Getting fuel
Risk level: 1
- Getting takeout from a restaurant
- Playing tennis
Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. The next phase of Phase III will begin Friday, June 12.
